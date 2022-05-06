ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

A Dreo Tower Fan for Mother’s Day gives Mom the gift of comfort

By Chris Hachey
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago

Let’s face it: you probably were a handful as a child. Staying up at night, barely sleeping, crying, whining. All of these are typical baby behaviors. Your mom likely didn’t get much peace and quiet when you were a child. So why wouldn’t you want to give her the feeling of comfort now? Give her a Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan as a gift for Mother’s Day and let her enjoy some relaxation in a cooling environment.

She’ll get to enjoy peace and quiet while sitting in a room that’s cooled to her preferred temperature. That’s because the fan is extremely quiet, convenient to own, and makes your area cooler quicker. Here are more reasons to love the Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan.

A Dreo Tower Fan gift for Mom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fKyv_0fVRmpsp00
The Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan on the room near a couch. Image source: Dreo

Your mom will notice the difference almost immediately when this is plugged in and running. It can circulate air quickly with wind speeds as fast as 24 ft/s. The ultra-wide oscillating fan can move 90 degrees to circulate the air better. It reaches farther, thanks to the calibeated airflow path.

The supercharged electric delivers high speed and brisk cool while also boastingultra-quiet engineering. It only registers a 34 dB noise level. That’s enough that Mom can fall asleep while this is on, making for a nice cool nap. It is far more silent than other fans. It delivers a tranquil experience.

More for Mom to love

Giving the Dreo Tower Fan as a gift to your mom on Mother’s Day would show her how much you care about her well-being. It can be tailored to every occasion, as there are four different modes, allowing her to pick which one best suits her needs. The four speed settings let her preferred fan level. The controls are simple to utilize as well.

Finding a place to put it is simple, as the compact design allows it to fit almost anywhere. It doesn’t weigh much, so she can move it around her home. She can combine it with her air conditioning to deliver the ultimate chilled atmosphere. Mom will thank you for that.

Mom will appreciate the thought

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09c4mZ_0fVRmpsp00
The Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan

With next-level cooling, the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan is made to please. It doesn’t take much time at all to clean, thanks to the removable design in the rear grill. The fan can be thoroughly cleaned and dedusted in a matter of minutes. Also, as a gift for Mother’s Day that only costs $69.99, it’s one your mother will be pleased with. The Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan will make up for those sleepless nights you gave your Mom when you were a child.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Nomad#Temperature#Dreo Tower Fan
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Chip Chick

He Gave His Girlfriend's Sister A Victoria's Secret Gift Card That He Found In The Park For Her Birthday

Yesterday, a guy celebrated his girlfriend's sister's birthday, and he picked out some presents for her for the occasion. Well, he technically only picked out one present for his girlfriend's sister, which was wine from the country he's from. His grandpa actually made the wine, which is pretty neat. As for the second present he gifted his girlfriend's sister? It was a $50 gift card to Victoria's Secret that he literally found in the park one day while he was walking to where he works. I kid you not...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Mormon husband who came out as a transgender woman at age 47 says it STRENGTHENED marriage to her wife - who stayed by her side despite couple being cast out by the church because of her gender identity

A Mormon husband who came out as a transgender woman at age 47 said it strengthened her marriage to her wife - who has stayed by her side, despite the couple being outcast from the religion. Allyssa Conner, 50, who was born a male, has been married to her doting...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman who continued texting boyfriend after he died reveals she was blocked by new owner of number

A woman who continued to text her boyfriend of four years after his death has revealed that she was recently blocked by the new owner of his phone number. When the messages were no longer sending, she took to TikTok to share her grief with the rest of the world.Samantha Rhodes posted a video about the heartbreaking incident to TikTok on 3 April, where it has gained more than 15m views. In the viral video, Rhodes scrolled through unanswered messages she’d sent to her late boyfriend Austyn - who died this past January - including pictures of her dog, photos...
ENTERTAINMENT
Chip Chick

His Son Revealed To Him That He Does Not Want Them To Adopt The Girl They Are Fostering And His Wife Is Super Upset

A man and his wife have a 12-year-old son named Neil that is their biological child. 2 years ago, he and his wife decided to foster a 15-year-old girl named Ava. Right now, he and his wife are convinced that they want to adopt Ava officially so she has a forever home with their family. "We wanted to clarify with our son if this would be okay, in what we would think was a formality but his response surprised us," he explained...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BGR.com

BGR.com

317K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy