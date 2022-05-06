ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenfield, NY

Glenfield man charged with vehicular assault after ATV crash

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Glenfield man is charged with vehicular assault after an October ATV crash...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman had three types of narcotics in her system at time of crash

SAUGERTIES – A woman whose car crossed a double yellow line and crashed into an Ulster County DPW dump truck in the afternoon of last December 17, was charged on May 4 with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Saugerties Police said Lori Valdes, 56, of the Town of...
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Turin, NY
County
Lewis County, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Glenfield, NY
Lewis County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Turin, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Wwny
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
PIX11

Two suspects attacked teen onboard A train: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men assaulted a teenager on board a subway train on the evening of April 19, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old boy was on board a southbound A train approaching the West 168 Street-Washington Heights station when he was approached by the two strangers. They engaged in an argument with […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy