WAUSAU – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team dropped another close contest on Tuesday night in their first home game of the season. The Wolfpack lost by a single goal to the Neenah Rockets 9-8 in the game played at Wausau West High School. This is the third game in the last five in which the Wolfpack has lost by a single tally.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 29 MINUTES AGO