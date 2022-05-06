ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fire damages church near 34th, Hardesty in Kansas City

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire damaged a church Thursday night near 34th...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV

2 die in crash near Branson, West, Mo.

NEAR BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash killing a driver and a passenger in Stone County. Marty Wright, 32, of Kansas City, Mo. and Nancy Branham, 79, of Reeds Spring, Mo., died in the crash on Friday afternoon. The crash happened two...
BRANSON, MO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
St. Joseph Post

Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man, woman found dead in wooded area, KCPD investigating double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In what police are calling a double homicide, a man and woman were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City on Friday morning. At 9 a.m., officers received a report of a body at a location near Lydia Avenue west of I-29 and just south of the Missouri River. The scene is near railroad property near Garrison Square Park.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Teen dies in fatal vehicle accident

MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy