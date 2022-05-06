Fire damages church near 34th, Hardesty in Kansas City

NEAR BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash killing a driver and a passenger in Stone County. Marty Wright, 32, of Kansas City, Mo. and Nancy Branham, 79, of Reeds Spring, Mo., died in the crash on Friday afternoon. The crash happened two...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
The teen driver killed in a crash Wednesday night on Highway 42 in Miller County was Baily Luttrell, a student and athlete at the School of the Osage, the district superintendent said Friday morning.
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. On Tuesday, deputies in Cowley County, responded to report of four individuals who were discovered with gunshot wounds at the 7 Clans Casino North of Newkirk, Oklahoma, according to Cowley County Lt. Christina McDonald.
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In what police are calling a double homicide, a man and woman were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City on Friday morning. At 9 a.m., officers received a report of a body at a location near Lydia Avenue west of I-29 and just south of the Missouri River. The scene is near railroad property near Garrison Square Park.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
