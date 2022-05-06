ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

To the moon: Luna rises to Wellesley’s most popular dog name in 2022

By Bob Brown
The Swellesley Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuna has shot up to the top dog name in Wellesley after years of Bellas and Lucys duking it out for the title. Labrador Retrievers remain the most popular breed in town, though there are now oodles of doodles, too. These are among the findings in perusing data from...

theswellesleyreport.com

CBS Miami

New Study Reveals Dog Life Expectancy By Breed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered how long your dog might live, there’s a new study from Britain’s Royal Veterinary College which looks at their life expectancy. Vets found the average life expectancy in general is 11.2 years, but it varies dramatically between breeds. The study found Jack Russell Terriers live the longest, with an average life expectancy of 12.7 years. Border Collies were next on the list with 12.1 years followed by Springer Spaniels with 11.9 years. French Bulldog puppies/ (Photo credit EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images) French bulldogs were at the bottom of the list.  On average, they live just four and...
PETS
dogstodays.com

The Top 5 Most Calming Dog Breeds

Dogs are the most popular pets in America, and it’s not hard to see why. With their fluffy fur, wagging tails and playful personalities, dogs make for great companions. But what makes one breed of dog better than another? Is there such thing as a perfect family pet? The answer is yes! Here are five breeds that make good pets:
PETS
DogTime

Mayday For Mutts: Help Mixed Breed Dogs Get Adopted!

Mayday for Mutts is celebrated on the first Sunday of May. It's a day to spread the word about all that mixed breed dogs have to offer and promote adoption. The post Mayday For Mutts: Help Mixed Breed Dogs Get Adopted! appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Daily Mail

Long-faced dogs like greyhounds are hard to rehome because their elongated snouts make them appear sad and scared, scientists say

The long face of the greyhound makes them harder to rehome as their elongated snouts make them appear sad and scared, according to scientists. Edinburgh University researchers presented nearly 2,500 individuals with photos of nine different dogs, including two long-nosed, two short-headed and two in between. They then asked the...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
PETS
KXLY

The 40 least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
PETS
BBC

Dog longevity: How long will my pet dog live?

Do you look at your dog and wonder how long it might live?. Do you ponder how many more years you'll get to go for walks or to cuddle on the sofa?. A new in-depth study hopes to help by assessing the life expectancy of British canine pets. It shows...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Breed Info: Teddy Bear Dogs and Puppies

Belinda absolutely loves dogs. She enjoys sharing her passion and enthusiasm for different dog breeds. The Teddy Bear dog is a new breed of "designer dog" that was first introduced at the start of the new millennium. Also known as the Zuchon or Shuchon, this dog has earned its place as one of the cutest companion dogs.
PETS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Couples scramble as popular Mass. wedding venue is set to close

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A popular country club and wedding venue will close at the end of 2022, forcing dozens of engaged couples with later wedding dates to find new venues. Tewksbury Country Club owner Marc Ginsburg made the announcement Thursday on Facebook. Within an hour of posting, hundreds of people shared their memories of weddings, showers and unforgettable events over 2.5 decades.
TEWKSBURY, MA
The Atlantic

Humans Can’t Quit a Basic Myth About Dog Breeds

After four decades of training and studying dogs, Marjie Alonso has lost track of the number of pets she’s seen because their humans felt they weren’t acting as they “should.” There were the golden retrievers who weren’t “friendly” or “good enough with kids,” and the German shepherds who were more timid scaredy-cats than vigilant guard dogs. There was the Newfoundland (who later turned out not to be a Newfoundland) who had been adopted to fulfill a Peter Pan–esque fantasy of a devoted dog nanny, but acted so aloof that his owners put him on meds. And then there was the horde of Shih Tzus, acquired by a woman who was “super pissed,” Alonso told me, to find the little dogs regularly escaping her home and terrorizing her neighbors’ yards—nothing, she complained, like the regal pooches whose “idea of fun is sitting in your lap acting adorable as you try to watch TV,” as advertised by the American Kennel Club.
ANIMALS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

PETS OF THE WEEK

SARGE is a 3 1/2-year-old neutered male dog. This spotted black and white Pit Bull/Terrier mix is looking for a forever home. Sarge's adoption number is 032101Q. SIERRA is a 4-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat. This beautiful calico needs a loving family to make her their own. Sierra's adoption number is 020303Q.
PETS
Boston

Fox rescued from sewer grate cover in North Andover

The young kit named “Rey” is now being cared for at Tufts Wildlife Clinic. A four-legged resident of North Andover required a rescue early Thursday morning. North Andover firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a fox stuck in a sewer grate cover, the department said in a statement on Facebook.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA

