Santa Maria Police Department Santa Maria police responded to reports of a man pointing a rifle at cars along Broadway Friday, however, it turned out to be a fake gun.

Santa Maria Police Department Santa Maria police responded to reports of a man pointing a rifle at cars along Broadway Friday, however, it turned out to be a fake gun.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police responded to reports of a man pointing a rifle at cars along Broadway on Friday, however, it turned out to be a fake gun.

The police department said the rifle was actually a toy and not a real gun.

Officers said it was brought to their attention that this was part of a TikTok Challenge

"This is not the type of jokes or challenges we suggest people should follow," the Santa Maria Police Department said in a post on social media.

Officers said if anyone sees an incident like this, they should call it in.

Officers were still at the scene talking to witnesses as of early Friday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

The post Santa Maria Police: Man seen pointing rifle at cars was holding toy gun appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .