ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 Miami live stream: How to watch Miami Grand Prix practice online and on TV

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfbiG_0fVRjzkI00

Max Verstappen ’s victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix cut the gap to runaway leader Charles Leclerc to a more modest 27 points.

The Monegasque driver remains in the box seat early on in the 2022 F1 season , but reigning world champion Verstappen can significantly turn the tide with a second successive win this weekend.

LIVE! Follow live coverage from Friday practice with our blog

The Miami Grand Prix is the stage for the fifth race of the season, with Leclerc and Verstappen registering two wins apiece so far.

So who will take the fifth? And will any other teams be able to find the pace which enables them to compete with Ferrari and Red Bull ?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at the Miami Grand Prix.

When is Miami Grand Prix practice?

The opening practice session took place at 7.30pm BST on Friday 6 May - with Ferrari’s Leclerc posting the fastest lap time - while the second practice session gets underway at 10.30pm later this evening. Both sessions last one hour.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 2 begins at 10.15pm BST on Friday on Sky Sports F1.

What is the schedule for the Miami Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)

Friday, May 6

  • 7.30pm: Miami GP Practice One
  • 10.30pm: Miami GP Practice Two

Saturday, May 7

  • 2pm: W Series Qualifying
  • 6pm: Miami GP Practice Three
  • 7.10pm: W Series Race One
  • 9pm: Miami GP Qualifying

Sunday, May 8

  • 3.20pm: W Series Race Two
  • 8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix

Driver Standings

  1. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 86 points
  2. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 59 points
  3. Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 54 points
  4. George Russell | Mercedes | 49 points
  5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 38 points
  6. Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
  7. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 28 points
  8. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 24 points
  9. Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 20 points
  10. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
  11. Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
  12. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
  13. Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
  14. Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
  15. Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
  16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
  17. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1 point
  18. Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 1 point
  19. Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
  20. Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton’s piercings row could get ‘very nasty’ as Max Verstappen labels Red Bull ‘hit and miss’

Follow live news and reaction as Formula One takes in the results of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings. All the focus is now to Spain next week, with the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.Verstappen has now won the last two races, with Red Bull responding to Ferrari’s fast start and now threatening to leave their rivals behind. Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto expressed “concern” at Red Bull’s recent...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Brendon McCullum emerges as leading contender for England Test coach – reports

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has emerged as a leading contender to become England’s new Test coach, according to reports.The 40-year-old is said to have held talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and is believed to be interested in the job.McCullum, who played 101 Test matches for New Zealand, is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders.The ECB interviewed for two positions last week after resolving to split the red-ball and white-ball roles following the departure of Chris Silverwood.South African Gary Kirsten had been tipped as the early favourite.England are scheduled to play New Zealand in a three-match Test series commencing on June 2 at Lord’s. Read More Queen’s Speech: Tories criticised over lack of cost of living help
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

642K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy