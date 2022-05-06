F1: What time is Miami Grand Prix practice and how can I watch it?
The 2022 Formula One season is now in full swing as the FIA ’s new regulations have clearly shaken up the pack.
Ferrari and Red Bull are now firmly leading the way in the battle for both the drivers’ and constructors championships.
LIVE! Follow live coverage from Friday practice with our blog
Meanwhile, the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin have fallen down the field and face an uphill task if they are to get back to where they want to be as the season progresses.
Up next is the Miami Grand Prix as the sport moves to the east coast of America for a wonderfully picturesque race in Florida.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at the Miami Grand Prix.
When is Miami Grand Prix practice?
The opening practice session took place at 7.30pm BST on Friday 6 May - with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc posting the fastest lap time - while the second practice session gets underway at 10.30pm later this evening. Both sessions last one hour.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 2 begins at 10.15pm BST on Friday on Sky Sports F1.
What is the schedule for the Miami Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)
Friday, May 6
- 7.30pm: Miami GP Practice One
- 10.30pm: Miami GP Practice Two
Saturday, May 7
- 2pm: W Series Qualifying
- 6pm: Miami GP Practice Three
- 7.10pm: W Series Race One
- 9pm: Miami GP Qualifying
Sunday, May 8
- 3.20pm: W Series Race Two
- 8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix
Driver Standings
- Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 86 points
- Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 59 points
- Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 54 points
- George Russell | Mercedes | 49 points
- Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 38 points
- Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
- Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 28 points
- Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 24 points
- Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 20 points
- Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
- Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
- Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
- Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
- Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1 point
- Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 1 point
- Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points
