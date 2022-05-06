ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

How did an ancient Roman bust land in a Texas Goodwill store?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kelsey Thompson
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6Dmq_0fVRjrgU00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — As an antiques procurer, Austin resident Laura Young knows her way around vintage art. She has a history degree and has taken plenty of art classes.

So when she discovered a $35 marble bust at a Goodwill Store in August 2018, she knew there must’ve been a storied history there. What she didn’t expect was history to trace its roots back to first century A.D. Rome.

“Clearly, this thing’s antique,” she said. “So I did some Google Image searching and looked up Roman marble busts. And it’s like oh, yeah, that looks like my guy.”

Discovering a piece of Roman history

Young enlisted the help of world-renowned auctioneer Sotheby’s to help analyze the bust. Through the company’s familiarity with Roman antiques, they estimated the piece was an authentic, roughly 2,000-year-old piece of Roman artwork.

That’s where things got complicated, Young said. Because of its unknown origins and questions surrounding how it made its way to Texas, Young reached out to the University of Texas at Austin’s classics department and hired an art-centric attorney to help navigate the international law and ethics surrounding the bust.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nWUm_0fVRjrgU00
    Austin resident Laura Young discovered a 2,000-year-old Roman bust at a local Goodwill. (Courtesy: Laura Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZfRw_0fVRjrgU00
    Austin resident Laura Young discovered a 2,000-year-old Roman bust at a local Goodwill. (Courtesy: Laura Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErYqj_0fVRjrgU00
    Austin resident Laura Young discovered a 2,000-year-old Roman bust at a local Goodwill. (Courtesy: Laura Young)

“They knew that there was a bigger story here,” she said. “And at that point, I realized that I was going to have to try to arrange for him to be returned.”

UT professors Dr. Rabun Taylor, Dr. Adam Rabinowitz and Dr. Stephennie Mulder helped connect Young with the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) to determine next steps for her ancient find and to provide a bit more history on how exactly it showed up in Austin.

How does a 2,000-year-old Roman bust make its way to Texas?

The last known location of this bust dates back to a museum in Aschaffenburg, Germany during the height of World War II, said Lynley McAlpine, a postdoctoral curatorial fellow at SAMA. It isn’t uncommon during extreme chaos and wartime for museums to be looted and art pieces stolen by infiltrating armies.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29OFxr_0fVRjrgU00
    (Courtesy: Portrait of a Man, Roman marble, late 1st century BC-early 1st century AD, Lent by the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HOPQ_0fVRjrgU00
    (Courtesy: Portrait of a Man, Roman marble, late 1st century BC-early 1st century AD, Lent by the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ELyR_0fVRjrgU00
    (Courtesy: Portrait of a Man, Roman marble, late 1st century BC-early 1st century AD, Lent by the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes)

“Aschaffenburg, which is the German city where the museum was located where this head was displayed, was a strategically important city during World War II for the Germans. And as a result, it was bombed a lot by Allied bombers,” she said.

In January 1944, the Pompejanum, the German museum that served as a replica of the Roman villa Pompeii, was bombed. U.S. forces remained in the region until the end of the Cold War, leaving a vast window for when the item was taken.

“There was definitely a lot of American presence. And so it seems likely that, however they got hold of [the bust], that some American who was stationed there probably got it and brought it back home with them to Texas somehow,” McAlpine said.

A reunion years in the making

It’s been nearly four years since Young discovered the Roman bust, and complications in international art law paired with the coronavirus pandemic delayed its long-awaited return to a museum’s possession.

During that timespan, Young and her husband had a bit of levity with the bust, an art piece she said had a pronounced presence in her home.

She named the bust Dennis Reynolds after the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” TV character — a fitting tribute, she said, to the happy chaos the bust’s presence had in her life.

“The joke is that he did the Dennis system on me: He demonstrated value, he nurtured dependence, he neglected me emotionally. He instilled hope. And then he separated entirely when he left the house,” she said, laughing.

“He’s been Dennis Reynolds almost from day one,” she added. “As soon as I realized the mess that was gonna be behind this, the happy mess, but just the messy history and everything.”

After three-and-a-half-years of the Dennis effect in her Austin house, the bust has found a temporary new home. For the next year, it’ll be on display at SAMA before it makes its way back to Germany.

The return is bittersweet, Young said. Her husband had a 3D printed miniature replica made of “Dennis,” so he can always occupy a space in Young’s home.

But despite the missing space in her house, she said she’s at peace knowing the bust is able to share its history with Central Texans before making its rightful journey back to Germany.

“I’m glad other people get to see him,” she said. “He’s been hidden away since World War II, you know, he’s survived the bombing. He’s survived the fall of Rome. He deserves to be seen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Athens woman pleads guilty to hiding wanted men in home

ATHENS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Athens woman has pled guilty in connection to an incident in which she hid three wanted men in her home while kids were inside, according to the Bradford County District Attorney. Billie Jo Acla, 54, pled guilty to two counts of Hindering Apprehension on May 9, 2022, the DA told […]
ATHENS, NY
The Independent

Woman finds 2,000-year-old bust of Roman general in Texas thrift store priced at $34.99

A 2,000-year-old bust of a Roman general will soon return home to Germany after a Texas-based antiques dealer discovered it under a table at a thrift store priced at $34.99 (£28.23).Antique dealer Laura Young told The Art Newspaper that she was looking for potential treasures when she spotted the bust in 2018 “on the floor, under a table,” at a Goodwill in Austin, Texas.A Goodwill employee even helped her carry the bust to her car, Ms Young said, where it was strapped into her backseat with a seatbelt.The bust, which she said “looked pretty dirty”, turned out to be more...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Villa#Antique#Texas Goodwill#A Goodwill Store#Google Image#Sotheby#The University Of Texas
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
World War II
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
WXYZ

Archaeologists in Egypt make discovery: Ruins of ancient Zeus temple unearthed in Sinai

Antiquities authorities in Egypt say archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement that the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in the northwestern corner of Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.
TRAVEL
ARTnews

A Mysterious Sarcophagus Discovered Beneath Notre-Dame Will Soon Be Opened

Click here to read the full article. A sarcophagus made of lead discovered in the depths of the Notre-Dame Cathedral among an ancient graveyard will soon be opened, French archaeologists said Thursday. The sarcophagus was found laying amid several tombs “of remarkable scientific quality” 65 feet below the central spot where the transept crosses the 12th century Gothic church’s nave, France’s Culture Minister, said last month. The discoveries were made during excavation work in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s iconic spire, which collapsed in a shocking 2019 fire. The team of archaeologists were present in the church to ensure the...
RELIGION
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Smithonian

3-D Scans Reveal Gigantic Native American Cave Art in Alabama

The exact location of the 19th Unnamed Cave, somewhere on private land in northern Alabama, is a closely guarded secret. What’s inside is too precious to risk destruction. An 80-foot-wide, east-facing mouth leads to a long tunnel where the ceiling and floor draw closer and closer together. You can’t quite stand up, but you don’t need to crawl, says photographer Stephen Alvarez, founder of the Ancient Art Archive and co-author of a new paper on the cave. The floors are uneven. Big pools of water are scattered everywhere. When you’re a long way from the entrance but can still see some daylight, that’s where the artwork begins.
ALABAMA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy