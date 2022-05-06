ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Willie Nelson Reschedules Two Shows Due To A Positive COVID Case In The Family Band

By Casey Young
 4 days ago
Bad news if you had tickets to see Willie Nelson this weekend in Franklin, Brandon or New Orleans.

His team just announced via Instagram that the shows in Tennessee and Mississippi will be rescheduled for dates in June, and his appearance at the New Orleans Jazz Festival this weekend will be canceled “due to a positive COVID case in the Willie Nelson Family Band.”

The original lineup was pretty kickass, but don’t worry if you’re headed to a rescheduled show, as they will both still include Charley Crockett and Drayton Farley as openers.

They didn’t specify which band member has COVID, but you can read the full statement here:

“Due to a positive COVID case in the Willie Nelson Family Band, the Franklin, TN show at the FirstBank Amphitheater tonight and the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, MS on May 7th will be postponed to June 17th in Brandon, MS and June 19th in Franklin, TN.

Both postponed shows will feature the entire original lineup, including Charley Crockett and Drayton Farley. The performance at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on May 8th will be canceled.

Willie Nelson will be back on the road on May 27th.”

Whoever it is, best wishes for a speedy recovery and healthy return to the stage soon.

Willie and family will be on the road again soon (pun very much intended), as they’ll pick back up at a show on May 27th in New Braunfels, Texas at the Whitewater Amphitheater.

Willie most recently put out his 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time, last Friday on his 89th birthday.

In addition to that, just last year, he put out a family album featuring sons Lukas and Micah, daughters Amy and Paula, as well as his late sister, Bobbie Lee.

“Family Bible”

