UFC 274 live stream: How to watch Oliveira vs Gaethje online and on TV this weekend

UFC 274 was turned on its head on Friday, when Charles Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight belt for missing weight ahead of his planned title defence against Justin Gaethje .

Oliveira had been scheduled to defend the title against former interim champion Gaethje in Saturday’s main event, but the Brazilian came in half-a-pound over the 155lbs limit. As a result, the UFC stripped Oliveira of the belt, which he is also ineligible to win back this weekend – though Gaethje can claim the gold.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas continues her second stint as strawweight champion as she faces old foe Carla Esparza. Esparza was the first UFC strawweight champion and holds a victory over Namajunas, which the reigning title holder will look to avenge here.

Before those bouts take place, Michael Chandler and fellow lightweight Tony Ferguson go head to head in a meeting between fan favourites who are looking to close ground to the title picture.

Here's all you need to know about UFC 274 .

When is it?

UFC 274 takes place on Saturday 7 May at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The early prelims will begin at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday morning. The main card then takes place at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Oliveira – 1/2; Gaethje – 6/4

Namajunas – 4/9; Esparza – 13/8

Chandler – 1/5; Ferguson – 3/1

Via Betfair .

Full card

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje (lightweight title on line for Gaethje only)

Rose Namajunas (C) vs Carla Esparza 2 (women’s strawweight title)

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson (lightweight)

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon (lightweight)

Mauricio Rua vs Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Macy Chiasson vs Norma Dumont (women’s featherweight)

Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Francisco Trinaldo vs Danny Roberts (welterweight)

Tracy Cortez vs Melissa Gatto (women’s flyweight)

Kleidison Rodrigues vs CJ Vergara (flyweight)

Ariane Carnelossi vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Journey Newson vs Fernie Garcie (bantamweight)