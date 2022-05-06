ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, VA

Norton PD Chief James Lane issues statement 1 year after shooting

By Kelly Grosfield
 4 days ago

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Saturday will mark one year since Norton Police Chief James Lane was shot and seriously injured in the line of duty.

Lane was responding to a shoplifting call at a city shopping plaza on Commonwealth Drive when he was shot.

He spent weeks in the hospital and was finally released on May 28. The day he was released, law enforcement and community members from across the Commonwealth escorted him home with an overwhelming show of support.

Trial delayed for accused Norton police chief shooter

News Channel 11 reached out to Chief Lane regarding the one-year anniversary and he sent us this statement:

“There are a lot of mixed emotions as we approach the anniversary, but I am honored and humbled by all the support and the fact that my life was spared that day. Life is so precious and I am so honored to have been able to live another year.”

-Chief James Lane

Lane said he’s still in a wheelchair but often uses a walker, getting stronger and moving further distances each day.

‘May the 7th will not define me’: Norton Police Chief delivers remarks during hospital departure

As far as his role as chief, he’s still very active in the department. He works from home for the most part but is in the office from time to time, still connecting with his staff

He said the great staff he serves and the communication within the department are what make this whole situation a little better.

While he’s continuing rehabilitation classes following his injury, he said he hopes to be back in the office full time as soon as possible.

