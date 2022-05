PSY's hotly-anticipated new song "That That," featuring, produced, and co-written by BTS's Suga, is finally here, and we are here for the fun, upbeat vibes it's delivering. PSY's star-studded ninth album boasts exciting collabs with Heize, Mamamoo's Hwa-Sa, and Jessi among others. Bae Suzy even made an appearance in his "Celeb" music video. Now the title track "That That" has arrived accompanied by a music video filled with the spellbinding and quirky group choreography and humorous shenanigans the "Gangnam Style" singer is known for, only this time, Suga is along for the ride.

