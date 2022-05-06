Decatur Police investigating home invasion
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women were hurt after a home invasion happened in Decatur Thursday night.
At around 8:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a house on East Locust Street in response to a report of a home invasion.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 51-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman with puncture wounds to their bodies.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment with their injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
