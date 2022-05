The Regional Championship in track and field took place on Saturday, featuring numerous Coral Springs athletes advancing to states. Coral Springs High School shined again in Regionals, with Maxwell Servius leading the way after coming in third in the high jump. In their events, Tariq Murray came in sixth in the pole vault, while Jeffrey Belizaire, Lucas Penaloza, and Michael McFarlin came in sixth in the pole vault. Chris Reid, Charles Green, Belizaire, and Joshua Rose ran in the 4 x 400 relay.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO