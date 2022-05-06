ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

CNN’s Van Jones to give Wake Forest Commencement Address

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — CNN host, author, lawyer and political commentator Van Jones will deliver the commencement address at Wake Forest University on May 16.

“A dedicated professional, gifted speaker and proven leader, Van Jones has much to say to our graduating students about how to shepherd change in the world,” said Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente.

Jones has won numerous awards for his work and has written three New York Times best-sellers.

Jones has also worked with the last four presidential administrations to advocate for bipartisan legislative activism.

Wake Forest’s commencement ceremony is a ticketed event reserved for graduates, their families and guests and is not open to the public. The ceremony takes place on Hearn Plaza at 9 a.m.

Media credentials are required to attend commencement events. Parking passes will be required to enter campus. All members of the media are also asked to carry their own media credentials. Email media@wfu.edu to request credentials and parking passes no later than Monday, May 9.

Broadcast media will only be able to capture some b-roll of the speaker and brief audio.

