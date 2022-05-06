ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alleged Dave Chappelle attacker Isaiah Lee pleads not guilty

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3SAh_0fVRgMN000

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged in an attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl pleaded not guilty Friday to four misdemeanors.

Isaiah Lee, 23, entered the not guilty pleas in a Los Angeles courtroom to charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during Hollywood Bowl performance

Lee, who remains jailed, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 meters) from Chappelle, whose lawyer called in to the hearing to request the protective order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxf7u_0fVRgMN000
This photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the fake handgun with the real knife blade inside that was taken from the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl, Tuesday, May 2, 2022. Security guards overpowered the attacker, Isaiah Lee, 23, who was detained and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Chappelle was able to continue his performance.(Los Angeles Police Dept. via AP)

Authorities say Lee was arrested Tuesday night after rushing the stage during Chappelle’s set in the last of a four-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl that was part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival.

He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office determined that he had not committed any felonies and referred the case to the LA city attorney’s office, which charged him with the four misdemeanors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Woman wanted after Hagerstown shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown woman is wanted after a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon. Police first responded to Oak Hill Avenue around 4:35 p.m. and found a 43-year-old woman who had been shot in the abdomen. She was transported to Meritus Medical Center, and police said that her injuries are not […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Man sentenced to time served for making ‘Molotov cocktail’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a Huntington man was sentenced to time served and supervised release on Tuesday for possessing a firebomb. According to court documents and statements, Daniel Justin Watts, 36, made an improvised flammable device, widely known as a “Molotov cocktail.” Watts admitted he ignited and […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Lee
Person
Dave Chappelle
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
CBS News

Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp on island in 2015 and called him a "washed-up actor," witness testifies

The manager of Johnny Depp's private island in the Bahamas gave testimony Tuesday about an alleged altercation on the island between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2015, while a forensic psychologist testified that Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Hollywood Bowl#Security Guards#Violent Crime#Ap
WDVM 25

Upstate firefighters rescue teen after falling 40ft into a well

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Gaffney City Fire Department was able to rescue a teenager Saturday evening after he fell 40 feet into a well in Gaffney. The fire department said firefighters responded to a report around 7:57 p.m. that a person had fallen into a well off Pacolet Highway. Upon arrival, firefighters found a […]
GAFFNEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
WDVM 25

Police looking for man who robbed Silver Spring McDonald’s

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say robbed a McDonald’s in Silver Spring last week at knifepoint.  Police say on Thursday, May 5th a man caught on surveillance video robbed the Mcdonald’s on Colesville Road. According to detectives, the man became […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

19-year-old man charged in shooting at local lodge

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A 19-year-old man is in jail tonight after a shooting in Logan County. According to troopers, the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. Sunday at the Chief Logan Lodge on Little Buffalo Creek Road near Chapmanville. The victim, 21-year-old Tyler Topping, of Tennessee was located inside the Lodge, suffering […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy