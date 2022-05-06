Yates Humane’s “Bail for Paws” Fundraiser Returns Next Week

If you have a green thumb, this may interest you. Recycling and Materials Management of Tompkins County will be holding a compost giveaway Saturday at the Tompkins County Highway Department in Ithaca. If you bring a container, such as a five gallon bucket, to the site, you can fill it with compost. You can also donate food scraps and receive a toolkit to start collecting your own food scraps for composting.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO