Yates County, NY

Yates Humane’s “Bail for Paws” Fundraiser Returns Next Week

By Lucas Day
 4 days ago
One of the more popular fundraisers put on by the Humane Society of Yates County is back after being shut down by the pandemic. “Bail for Paws”...

Tompkins County Compost Giveaway

If you have a green thumb, this may interest you. Recycling and Materials Management of Tompkins County will be holding a compost giveaway Saturday at the Tompkins County Highway Department in Ithaca. If you bring a container, such as a five gallon bucket, to the site, you can fill it with compost. You can also donate food scraps and receive a toolkit to start collecting your own food scraps for composting.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation celebrates Nursing Home Week May 8-14

In celebration of Older American’s Month, the Livingston County Board of Supervisors has proclaimed the week of May 8-14, 2022, as Nursing Home Week throughout the County. To recognize Nursing Home Week, the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (LCCNR) will host several events for residents and staff throughout the week. This year’s theme is “Under the Sea.” Events will include:
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
NYS Compost Awareness Week

New York State Compost Awareness Week occurs each year during the first full week of May. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
POLITICS
