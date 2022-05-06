ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkley, MA

9 ponies rescued from Berkley farm; owner facing cruelty charges

By Matt Paddock, Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

METHUEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A Berkley man is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges after nine emaciated ponies were rescued from his farm, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL).

Gary Bolger has been charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty after the ponies were removed from the property back in March by investigators with the ARL and the Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The ARL said the nine ponies were living in squalor and did not have access to food and water.

Investigators also discovered three dead ponies and a dead horse on the farm, according to the ARL.

Three of the ponies were transported to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center, while the other six were brought to MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen.

All of the ponies are on refeeding plans and are receiving veterinary care, according to the ARL. The ponies will be put up for adoption once they reach a healthy weight, which will hopefully be in the coming weeks.

Bolger is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on May 18.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ce7RE_0fVRfV2600
    Courtesy: ARL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eo5ub_0fVRfV2600
    Courtesy: ARL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hly1f_0fVRfV2600
    Courtesy: ARL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJ8UG_0fVRfV2600
    Courtesy: ARL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rF1H9_0fVRfV2600
    Courtesy: ARL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrxKZ_0fVRfV2600
    Courtesy: ARL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JS9ol_0fVRfV2600
    Courtesy: ARL
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkley, MA
City
Dedham, MA
City
Methuen, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Methuen, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Berkley, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Ponies#Horse#Arl#Mspca#Nevins Farm#Taunton District Court#Nexstar Media Inc
pethelpful.com

Pit Bulls as Family Dogs

Marcie has been an online writer for over three years. Her article often focus on customer service or pet care. I remember being 15 years old and bringing home my first pit bull. He was a beautiful caramel color and had the biggest green eyes. He was cold in the street, and I couldn't just leave him there. My parents told me he was my responsibility if an owner did not come forward.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Animal Rescue in Massachusetts Looking For Homes For Kerry Cattle Saved From Abusive Farm

Eight very rare ‘Kerry’ cattle were saved from a farm in Amherst, Massachusetts after they were found in need of dire medical attention. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is now caring for eight rescued cattle and searching for forever homes. Animal welfare officers were called to investigate a farm in Amherst and were shocked when they found the animals in horrible conditions, and one of the cattle had already died.
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

1 Dead in NH Highway Crash

One person is dead following a two-car crash on Route 125 in Kingston, New Hampshire, on Friday night. Kingston Police responded to the crash shortly before 9:40p.m. on Friday. One of the drivers died at the scene, police said. The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
KINGSTON, NH
MassLive.com

Person killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash on I-495 in Massachusetts

A driver was killed and another left seriously injured after a head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts early Saturday, authorities said. Law enforcement said they received calls before 3 a.m. about a driver traveling south, the incorrect direction, on the northbound side of I-495 near Mansfield. Cruisers started responding to the area to try to find and stop the car, according to Massachusetts State Police.
MANSFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy