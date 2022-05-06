ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Pandemic takes toll on students’ mental health

By Josh Faiola, Erica Ricci
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the pandemic has taken its toll on the younger generations in particular.

Back in April, a coalition of doctors in Rhode Island declared a state of emergency for child and adolescent health, and numerous surveys have also scrutinized the issue.

For some, just re-establishing a routine was mentally triggering after being previously thrust into isolation when the pandemic first started.

Ken Hopkins, principal of East Greenwich High School, tells 12 news he has been tracking his student’s emotions and mental health since loosening restrictions.

“Now it’s a transition back to normalcy that results in some of the statements our students made experiencing that level of social anxiety — upwards of over 5% of our student population needs some type of intense need as a result of these pandemic circumstances,” Hopkins said.

Parents like Lori Wycall were worried about the impact pandemic restrictions, such as mask mandates, had on their children. This concern is why she joined a lawsuit against the state back in September.

“We felt we needed to make a stand at that point because we had all seen these problems coming,” Wycall said. “We thought we could get ahead of it and if we could stop at least some of the restrictions we could help the kids and hopefully it’s not too late.”

A recent survey by CVS Health indicates that it’s not too late for kids and young adults to bounce back. The problem is finding somebody to talk to, according to Hopkins.

“Right now, we need additional support even from the state level in terms of funding personnel supports, not only for in schools but outside of schools,” he said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee’s office said that additional support is obtainable through nearly $2 million in federal grant money given to the R.I. Department of Education.

