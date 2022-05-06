ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skiatook, OK

Skiatook family searches for owners after bison show up on their property

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gah45_0fVReqTs00
Bison in Skiatook

SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook man is trying to find the owner of four bison that mysteriously turned up on his land.

Now, they are living on the field next to his house.

Larry Collins has a dog, donkeys, cattle, and now bison.

“We don’t know where they came from, how they got here. It’s just like they dropped out of the sky or something,” said Collins.

Earlier this week, they appeared in his pasture. It’s the first time something like this has ever happened. He says at first, the bison showed up at his sister’s house.

Eventually, they ended up on his property.

“I chased them out of my yard and they’ve been down here in a pasture ever since. We’ve hunted and hunted, but we can’t find anybody that claims them,” said Collins.

Collins and his family all live in separate houses on the same land near Skiatook. He’s concerned that the bison will do some damage. “They’ve just been roaming around, eating,” said Collins.

The bison are tagged, but so far, the family hasn’t had any luck.

Collins says he’s ready to say goodbye to the animals.

“Just come get ‘em...just come get ‘em!”

Bison in Skiatook

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
KTUL

9-foot-long alligator euthanized at Claremore Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed that a 9-foot-6-inch male American alligator was found and euthanized at Claremore Lake. After receiving reports from the public, the department went to check an area of the lake where it was sighted and found the animal. A...
CLAREMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skiatook, OK
Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Skiatook, OK
Lifestyle
City
Skiatook, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
City
Bison, OK
natureworldnews.com

Another Tornado Cluster Left Towns in Oklahoma and Texas in Ruins

Seminole, Oklahoma, has been ripped apart by two tornadoes in three days, including a multi-tornado outbreak on Wednesday evening that caused extensive structural damage and a power loss. =. Extreme Weather. Seminole, roughly 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, was hit by a tornado for the first time at 7:53...
SEMINOLE, OK
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KSN.com

Meet Wrigley: A dog who was swept up by the Andover tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — A remarkable story following the Andover tornado. A family said their dog was swept up and carried by the storm and is now barking along. Jamie Seipel said her dad let her dog Wrigley out to go to the bathroom Friday night. Moments later, the tornado hit their home.
ANDOVER, KS
UPI News

Texas dog dubbed world's tallest at 3 feet, 5.18 inches

May 4 (UPI) -- A Texas family's 2-year-old Great Dane was dubbed the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records after being officially measured at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall. Guinness announced Zeus, a dog belonging to Brittany Davis of Bedford, is now the holder of the record...
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

Kentucky Derby winning horse owned by Oklahoman

EDMOND, Okla. — This year's Kentucky Derby-winning horse is owned by an Oklahoma native. The 2022 Kentucky Derby-winning horse Rich Strike is owned by Oklahoma native Rick Dawson. Not only was it a long shot to win the race, but they weren't even supposed to be in the race.
EDMOND, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
62K+
Followers
108K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy