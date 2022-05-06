ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

9-year-old ‘Young Picasso’ shows off skills in New York gallery

By Michelle Ross
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tO055_0fVRe4db00

CHELSEA, MANHATTAN – At only 9 years old, German-born artist Mikail Akar has created profound pieces of abstract art and is traveling internationally to showcase his work.

One stop on his world tour is the High Line Nine Gallery in New York City – his favorite city, he told PIX11 News.

“It’s really cool here and all the people here are really friendly to me,” Akar said.

His family discovered his talent after his fourth birthday when they didn’t gift him the suspected Legos or shiny toy cars.

“I [got] a canvas and finger paint and then the next day I [drew] a picture,” Akar said.

His manager, Alex Washkovick, said Mikail’s mother came home from work and saw that painting. Initially, she didn’t think her son was the one who made it.

“[She] asked the father if the father painted the painting and he said ‘No, I think this was Mikail’ and they started giving Mikail more and more canvasses, more and more paint, and it kind of took off from there,” Washkovick said.

ALSO ON WJBF: 1970 Augusta Riot Exhibit coming to Augusta Mini Theatre

Mikail is known in the art community as ‘Young Picasso,’ but his father says he’s a normal kid with many friends his own age. The boy also loves to play soccer and instruments.

The exhibit is called ‘Colorful: New York’ and Christian Maxwell, executive director of the gallery, is honored to have his work on display.

“Mikail has such a kind and compassionate personality,” Maxwell said. “He’s so creative. He’s such an eloquent speaker and I think the way that that interplays with art, that’s something that a lot of parents in our neighborhood and a lot of the kids in our neighborhood have been really inspired by.”

Mikail goes back home to Germany on Wednesday to rest up before the next leg of his international tour, but the exhibit will be at the High Line Nine Gallery until April 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Missing Richmond county woman located

#Update | May 9, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Titiayana Frazier has been located. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say Titiayana Frazier was last seen on Drayton Drive at about midnight on Sunday, May 8, wearing a purple shirt, black and white pajama […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Totally Modernist Apartment in New York’s “Jenga Tower”

In 2018, an Instagram follower reached out to Parisian designer Emma Donnersberg with a minor request. Could Donnersberg help the former makeup artist source a dining room table for her young family’s Tribeca apartment?. The piece’s size was the first indicator this was no ordinary project. “It had to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Augusta, GA
Sports
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJBF

Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. Authorities say the two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WJBF

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

The disappearance of Alabama correctional officer Vicky White and her apparent plot to help inmate Casey White escape from jail has mesmerized true crime fans across the nation. Here is what we know about the case.
ALABAMA STATE
WJBF

UPDATE: One man wanted for aggravated assault, one woman wanted for questioning in D’Antignac Street investigation

UPDATE: 05/10/2022, 1:50 P.M. – One man is wanted for aggravated assault while one woman is wanted for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Dante Marquis Phillips, 27, is wanted for Aggravated Assault while Tybria Capreshia Jennings, 26, is wanted for questioning. Authorities say Phillips has active warrants on file for […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art World#Chelsea#Manhattan#German#Pix11 News#Legos#Augusta Riot Exhibit#Augusta Mini
WJBF

Pedestrian dies after hit & run, suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened on the 900 block of Walton Way. The victim is identified as Randolf Brinson, 62, of Augusta. He died at the scene. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26-year old Tyquavious Euvell Walker […]
AUGUSTA, GA
96.9 WOUR

A Room With A New York City View, For $62 Million

If you’re looking for a place to live with a unbelievable viewed of the New York City skyline, have we got a property for you. Located in the Flatiron District, the One Madison condominium is owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The massive penthouse spans the 58th, 59th and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJBF

Augusta teens blowing up on TikTok for “herping”

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Two Augusta teens are making headlines by doing something kids used to do all the time- going outside. The boys spend most of their free time herping— and are getting noticed on TikTok for it. Between the two of them, Tim Holland and Ro Smith have nearly half a million followers and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Authorities searching for missing teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager. Fourteen-year-old Xyaiire Griffin left his home on Oakridge St at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 p.m. Investigators say he was last seen on the 2400 block of North Carolina Ave. wearing black pants with red shorts over them and […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

LIVE: White’s in custody after pursuit near airport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Currently, our sister station, WEHT is on the scene of a heavy emergency response presence near the intersection of Baumgart Road. First responders have surrounded an over-turned vehicle. U.S. Marshalls are on scene. Our sister station FOX59 has confirmed through multiple law enforcement sources that the search for the escapee and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WJBF

WJBF

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy