FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Friendsville will get $245,000 soon to help the city build a new park near City Hall. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the grant on Monday. They said the grant is part of a $6.37 million state program that gives money to communities for improvements to local parks and to build recreation amenities. The grants require a 50% match, according to a release from officials.

FRIENDSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO