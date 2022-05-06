ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend woman, 87, seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash that closed NE 27th Street for hours

By KTVZ news sources
 4 days ago
(Update: Police release details of crash)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An 87-year-old Bend woman was seriously injured Friday morning in a crash at a busy northeast Bend intersection when she turned her SUV into the path of a pickup truck towing a utility trailer, police said. The crash investigation closed 27 th Street for about 3 ½ hours.

Officers and Bend Fire medics were called just after 10 a.m. to the reported two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Conners Avenue and 27 th Street, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

A preliminary investigation determined a 35-year-old Sisters woman was driving a pickup towing a utility trailer heading north on 27 th Street.

The Bend woman, driving a Subaru Forester, tried to make a left turn in front of the truck and it struck the driver’s side of the SUV, Miller said.

The Subaru driver was taken to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries. The pickup driver remained on scene and cooperated in the investigation.

No citations have been issued, Miller said, and the investigation is continuing.

The Bend Police crash reconstruction team was called to the scene and was assisted by Oregon State Police and Bend Fire & Rescue. Miller said 27 th Street was closed between Wells Acres and Neff roads until about 1:30 p.m.

Bend woman, 87, seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash that closed NE 27th Street for hours

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

