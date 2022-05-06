ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Lautaro Martinez’s WILD celebrations as Inter fight from 2-0 down vs Empoli to stay in crazy Serie A title race

By Anthony Chapman
 4 days ago

LAUTARO MARTINEZ celebrated wildly as Inter Milan fought back from two goals down to beat Empoli 4-2.

Serie A’s crazy title race took another turn on Friday as Inter’s stunning comeback saw them move above rivals AC Milan at the top of the table.

Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter came from two goals down to beat Empoli Credit: Getty

Empoli took a 5th minute lead at the San Siro through Andrea Pinamonti.

And the minnows silenced the home crowd when they doubled their lead through Kristjan Asllani in the 28th minute.

But defending champions Inter proved they were not about to give up their crown without a fight.

Intense pressure saw Empoli buckle and concede a Simone Romagnoli own-goal minutes before the break.

But with seconds of the first half still left, Martinez pounced for his first of the night to restore parity.

Inter came out swinging in the second half, and were 3-2 up 20 minutes when Martinez fired home his second goal.

The Argentina star threw off his jersey and undershirt in jubilation as he wildly celebrated his goal in front of the San Siro crowd.

The goal was his 19th of the Serie A campaign and 23rd in all competitions.

And Martinez looked absolutely thrilled to put Inter back on top.

The win was secured in the 94th minute when Alexis Sanchez netted for 4-2.

But most importantly for Inter, the result meant they moved back above AC Milan into first place.

There is now just one point separating the fierce rivals, with Inter also boasting a better goal difference of 15.

However, Milan are still in pole position as the campaign enters its penultimate stage.

Inter have just two games left to play against Cagliari and Sampdoria.

And they must also first face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.

But AC Milan have THREE league games left to play, with victory against Verona on Sunday putting them back above Inter.

Stefano Pioli’s men then close out the season against Atalanta and Sassuolo.

It has been 11 years since Milan last won the Serie A title.

And it is sure to go down to the wire in a nail-biting finish for fans of both AC and

Inter.

