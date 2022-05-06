ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Grandmother Found Alive After Barking Dog Alerts Searchers

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJloc_0fVRd91100
Photo: Harris County Precinct 3 Constable

A 63-year-old Texas grandmother was found alive after going missing while walking her dog on May 3rd. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that searchers in Houston found Sherry Noppe sometime around 3 a.m. on Friday morning. A barking dog alerted the searchers to her location.

The searchers heard the dog barking "deep in the woods" at George Bush Park, according to Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap . Heap says that it is a "small miracle" that Noppe was found alive.

Heap said, "Our concern now is getting her out of the woods and to a hospital for a medical evaluation."

According to Texas EquuSearch , Noppe "was recently diagnosed with dementia and may be very confused and disoriented."

Hoppe's family explained that even though she has dementia, she is very familiar with the trails. Noppe didn't take her phone with her when she went out to walk her dog, Max.

Mike England , who was part of the group that located Noppe, said that they used tracking dogs to pick up her scent on Thursday. The team then followed the sound of Max's barking until they located her on Friday morning.

England said, "Max absolutely saved her life. She was huddled up, cold and scared."

Comments / 1

Related
KWTX

Silver Alert issued for missing Central Texas man

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Edwards Jr., a missing elderly man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. The 83-year-old is 5-foot-9, weighs about 181 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes. Deputies said he was wearing a red baseball cap, light...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike England
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
WFAA

‘The smell is putrid death’: They had a nice place in the country – until hundreds of thousands of chickens moved in next door

Sanderson Farms, which is expanding throughout Texas, says their chicken growers follow Texas air quality rules, best practices. On their 600-acre East Texas ranch near Tyler, Larry and Sandra James believed they were creating paradise. Sandra, a retired professor and business school dean, and Larry, a retired telecom CEO, enjoyed...
WINONA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Texas Equusearch#Searchers
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

‘Texas is in trouble’: 61 migrants apprehended, several still on loose after being found in disabled 18-wheeler in Jackson Co., sheriff says

JACKSON COUNTY – More than 60 migrants and a driver have been apprehended after being found inside a disabled 18-wheeler in Jackson County Friday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Officials also say several others remain on the loose. Deputies said a trooper was checking on the disabled...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy