Jack Harlow on Landing Lead in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot: “I Tried to be Egoless During the Audition”

By Chris Gardner
 4 days ago
Jack Harlow is ready to get on the court.

The rising rapper, who just released his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You , sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in conjunction with its debut to talk music, fame, money and many other subjects including his forthcoming movie debut.

The Louisville rapper is set to star in the 20th Century Studios reboot of White Men Can’t Jump , taking on a role made famous by Woody Harrelson in the 1992 original. Recent additions to the cast include Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier for director Calmatic from a script by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall.

“You know, I did the work to get it,” Harlow told Lowe of landing the lead role. “I put the time in with the script. I sat with it. I considered things. I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do. I just want to kill it. I just want to be good and I want to do everything I can to make it good.”

Harlow said the buzz of the announcement caused a stir but once the dust settled, his mission became clear. “Because it’s either just going to be [that] there was an announcement you were in a movie and nothing else, or you get that and it’s like, ‘Wow, and you brought it. You brought it.’ I’m starting to look at it how I look at the music. It’s my first one, so I care a lot about it.”

The wide-ranging chat with Apple personality Lowe covers Harlow’s relationship to fame, themes on his new album, collaborations with everyone from Lil Nas X to Lil Wayne, how money has changed his life, writer’s block, and the themes on his new album. The full interview video drops May 7 at at 8 a.m. on Harlow’s YouTube channel and Apple Music.

Click here to read the full article.

