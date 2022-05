Sturtevant Police say a Mount Pleasant man had a blood-alcohol level almost three times the legal limit Wednesday when they pulled him over on Highway H. Charles Kaplan was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor each of driving while intoxicated as a third offense, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and driving with a revoked license. If convicted, he faces up to 2-1/2 years in the county jail and/or up to $5,100 in fines.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO