ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Hubbard students raise $14K for employee battling cancer

By Sara Pompeo
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unlbO_0fVRcBnr00

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff members at Hubbard Schools have raised over $14,000 for a fellow staff member.

During the month of April, they donated loose change to the Pennies for Mrs. Mahoney campaign.

Over 100-year-old Newell Bridge to East Liverpool sold

Donna Mahoney is battling kidney and adrenal gland cancer.

Students and staff were also able to pay $1 each week to participate in the fundraiser’s themed days.

The fundraiser was organized by the Hubbard Elementary Parent Association, which also hosted a carnival, where proceeds went toward the campaign.

The money will be presented to Mahoney on May 10. Cards will also be dropped off to her.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WYTV.com

Local business to raise money for Lowellville’s prom

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – People continue coming together to help the Lowellville community heal. One local business is helping raise money for the school’s prom. Dirty Joe’s Bin Cleaning and Sanitizing is raising money to help with prom expenses. The owner says he has young children and...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Hubbard, OH
City
East Liverpool, OH
Hubbard, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Charity#Hubbard Schools#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy