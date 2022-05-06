ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sports Illustrated Releases NBA Draft Top 100 Big Board, Two UCLA Prospects Featured

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43faas_0fVRaxnn00

Johnny Juzang and Peyton Watson are the two Bruins most likely to hear their names called in Brooklyn in June.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NBA Draft is less than seven weeks away, and a few Bruins remain in the pool of players who could hear their names called on the stage in Brooklyn.

UCLA men's basketball wings Peyton Watson and Johnny Juzang are the highest-rated players coming out of Westwood this year, both having declared in April instead of returning to close out their college careers. Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo released his Top 100 Big Board on Thursday, and both Bruins found themselves in range to possibly go in the second round.

Watson came in at No. 39, while Juzang came in at No. 81.

Guard Jules Bernard – who declared for the draft in April while retaining his collegiate eligibility – did not appear in Woo's top 100, but many believe Bernard is lining up a return to Westwood after testing the waters.

Watson moved up from No. 42 in the previous rankings, coming off a season in which he averaged 3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 0.6 steals in 12.7 minutes per game for the Bruins. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound wing shot just 32.2% from the field and 22.6% from deep as a freshman, but his length, athleticism and supposed high ceiling are what could stand out to NBA teams in June.

Here is what Woo had to say about Watson's outlook:

Watson remains a potential upside pick in wake of a frustrating season in which he was mothballed in UCLA’s rotation despite entering as a five-star recruit. The lack of playing time made it difficult for teams to get a feel for his progress, and there’s factually not much of a production sample for anyone to place stock in. There was little opportunity for him to build confidence, and he had little freedom to make mistakes on a veteran team. Watson is a toolsy two-way forward who did have some flashes of high-level defensive potential, and while he hasn’t done enough to project comfortably as a first-rounder, it wouldn’t be crazy for an interested team to take a chance. This will ultimately come down to how he performs in the predraft process.

Woo only wrote summaries and previews for the top 60 prospects, so Juzang did not receive a scouting report or breakdown.

The third-year guard averaged 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on .436/.356/.854 shooting splits across his two years at UCLA after transferring from Kentucky. Juzang made waves when he led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2021 with 22.8 points per game in the NCAA tournament, and he once again led the team in points per game as a junior.

Juzang made the All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021 before achieving First Team status in 2022, in addition to making the NABC's All-American Third Team to cap off his collegiate career.

Watson, Juzang and Bernard are expected to participate in the NBA Combine, which takes place in Chicago from May 16 to May 22.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set for June 23.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jeanie Buss sends stern warning shot to Lakers organization after disappointing season

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Paul’s family reportedly had confrontation with Mavericks fans

Chris Paul’s family members were pushed and jostled by Dallas Mavericks fans during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday, according to a report. After Sunday’s loss to Dallas, Paul sent a tweet contrasting the NBA’s handling of players speaking to fans with a perceived disinterest in punishing fans that confront players or their families. The tweet was sent without context, and raised a number of questions.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westwood, CA
State
Kentucky State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole’s knee play on Ja Morant gets major decision from NBA

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole won’t be punished over his alleged role in the injury of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. To recall, Poole has been largely blamed for Morant’s knee injury during Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Head coach Taylor Jenkins said the Warriors guard “grabbed” the knee of the Grizzlies youngster and yanked it, leading to the issue.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Sounds Off On The Jordan Poole Foul On Ja Morant: "I've Been Kissed Harder Than That."

Warriors guard Jordan Poole was put on blast after yesterday's game, drawing criticism from players, fans, and analysts. It all started with a play on Ja Morant, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. In a clip that has made its rounds on social media, Poole appears to swipe at Morant's knee -- prompting the Grizzlies star to call him out after the game.
NBA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Juzang
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Alabama Receives A Big Quarterback Commitment Prediction

Alabama may not be fully in on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning anymore. The Crimson Tide have been pursuing him, but they just got a big crystal ball prediction for four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who's also a target. Alabama recruiting analyst Hank South gave his reasoning for putting this crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Mavs release statement regarding confrontation between Chris Paul’s family, fans

The Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 was overshadowed by an incident involving Chris Paul’s family. Paul told security during the game that a fan had put their hands on his mother. A fan had reportedly been physical with Paul’s wife and mother in front of Paul’s children. While the Mavs secured a win and tied up the series against the Suns, Paul’s family was dealing with grossly disrespectful fans.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ncaa Tournament#Big Board#The Nba Draft#Sports Illustrated#Woo
NBC Sports

Memphis weatherman's racist tweet didn't surprise Kerr, Draymond

When emotions heat up, which is the national norm in recent years, people tend to expose their true nature, everything from their compassion to their cruelty. And all too often, we get a dollop of the plague formed in American bedrock. Racism naturally resorted to social media to slither its...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Bears Have Released Star Player's Younger Brother

It's pretty rare for NFL siblings to find themselves on the same team. Rarer still for both of them to be good enough to stay together for years on end. But for one NFL star's younger brother, the dream of playing together is over. It's over for now at least.
NFL
On3.com

NBA announces MVP for the 2021-2022 season

On Monday morning, the winner of the 2021-2022 NBA MVP award was revealed. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the prestigious award for the second consecutive season. Jokic is in his seventh NBA season, all of which have been spent with the Nuggets....
NBA
The Spun

Bruins Suffer Crushing Roster Loss: NHL World Reacts

The Boston Bruins are going to be without their best defenseman on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Charlie McAvoy has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 list after testing positive. The NHL only tests players that have symptoms of the virus now so he's definitely going through it. The Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson's Stats For Each Season: The Greatest Point Guard In NBA History

The greatest Los Angeles Laker in team history is a spirited debate. You have greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James all donning the uniform at one point, or in Bryant's case, his entire career. The same goes for Magic Johnson, who was everything in his name more when playing for the Lakers. He won five titles and gave Laker nation a fun ride during the 80s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
812
Followers
921
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy