Kevin Smith throws party in New Jersey for Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash

New Jersey’s very own Kevin Smith is throwing a huge party in his home state. It is celebration of the 25th anniversary of his comic book store Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash which is located in Red Bank, New Jersey. On May 7 and May 8, 2022, Smith will reunite with cast members from his movies and allow fans to participate in a pop-up event.

For tickets and additional info, go to: https://www.exploretock.com/jaysilentbobsecretstash/

