ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Kevin Smith throws party in New Jersey for Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash

By Marcia Parris, Ojinika Obiekwe
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M76Lf_0fVRatGt00

New Jersey’s very own Kevin Smith is throwing a huge party in his home state. It is celebration of the 25th anniversary of his comic book store Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash which is located in Red Bank, New Jersey. On May 7 and May 8, 2022, Smith will reunite with cast members from his movies and allow fans to participate in a pop-up event.

For tickets and additional info, go to: https://www.exploretock.com/jaysilentbobsecretstash/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

2 men fall onto tracks while fighting in NYC subway

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 52-year-old man was slashed in his head and chest during a fight with another man where they both fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, police said. The incident – shown in the video above – happened at the Broadway Junction subway station on May 4, according to the NYPD. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Red Bank, NJ
Sports
City
Red Bank, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
Entertainment
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Smith
Wide Open Eats

Young Martha Stewart Was as Cool and Hip as They Come

We know Martha Stewart as the highly accomplished expert of cooking, decorating, and entertaining. This successful businesswoman is a household name and the author of numerous bestselling books. We all know who Martha Stewart is, but few know the journey that got her here. Here's a look at Martha Stewart's life over the years, from young Martha Stewart to the icon we know today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stash#Jay Silent Bob#Nexstar Media Inc
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Blames Hair Loss on Stress Over The Fonz

Ron Howard started losing his thick head of red hair while starring in Happy Days, and he blames it on his classic TV counterpart The Fonz. When Howard started going bald, he was only 20 years old. And according to the book titled Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family that he co-authored with his brother Clint, it was due to a stress-induced skin condition that caused his hair to start “falling out in alarming clumps.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’ Premiere Date, First-Look Photos: Bryan Cranston & Annette Bening Lead Paramount+ Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ today unveiled first-look photos for its upcoming film Jerry and Marge Go Large, starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, also announcing that it will premiere exclusively on the platform in the U.S. on June 17. The film will roll out on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada and Latin America and in additional markets, when the service becomes available there later this year. It will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution in remaining international markets. Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a...
MOVIES
PIX11

PIX11

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy