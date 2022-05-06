Kevin Smith throws party in New Jersey for Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash
New Jersey’s very own Kevin Smith is throwing a huge party in his home state. It is celebration of the 25th anniversary of his comic book store Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash which is located in Red Bank, New Jersey. On May 7 and May 8, 2022, Smith will reunite with cast members from his movies and allow fans to participate in a pop-up event.
For tickets and additional info, go to: https://www.exploretock.com/jaysilentbobsecretstash/
