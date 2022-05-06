ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC Preview: Jurassic League #1

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE InterPop Preview: Emergents Presents #8

BOOKWORM returns to EMERGENTS PRESENTS again thanks to your votes, alongside synchronized fighting duo THE FORM and THE FUNCTION, and drama club star CORNERSTONE! Check out the main edition now!. Fed up with his newfound popularity, Bookworm sheds his iconic mask to go on an incognito mission for a banned...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman #787

Spinning out of Trial of the Amazons… What lies in the treacherous waters surrounding the island of Themyscira? Wonder Woman takes a deep dive into her culture looking for answers to Altuum’s claims of living in paradise before the Amazons ever arrived at the request of the gods. Could the legends told in her childhood all be lies?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: What If… Miles Morales #3

DON’T MAKE HIM ANGRY… What if…instead of being bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, Miles Morales was blasted by gamma radiation and transformed into THE INCREDIBLE HULK?! Is Miles man or monster? Or maybe he’s just a kid trying to live a normal life…school, dates, a rampaging ABOMINATION… Miles may be the strongest there is, but that doesn’t mean growing up will be easy!
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Johnson
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #2

With the Corinthian loose in the waking world, it’s no surprise that people are turning up dead…although this time, they’re not the nightmare’s doing. (Well, most of them.) The Corinthian is following a trail of bodies to the mysterious Mr. agony and Mr. ecstasy…but what’s their game? And even more pressing—whose tracks are they trying to cover?
COMICS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jurassic League#The Justice League#Juan Gedeon Daniel
aiptcomics

Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ teaser trailer

HBO is launching its Game of Thrones prequel on August 21 and it goes by the name House of the Dragon. Today, HBO has released a teaser trailer giving viewers a chance to see all the melodrama of royalty is back anew in this series. It’s been a while since...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
aiptcomics

‘Defenders: There Are No Rules’ TPB review

Defenders: There Are No Rules is about exploring everything that the Marvel Universe is, through a funky group of mismatched adventurers. It’s a story about the foundations of the 616, a classic story told today, that fits a universal history into five chapters. In some ways, it’s exactly what...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Blood Syndicate: Season One #1

You asked, and we delivered…the Blood Syndicate is back! Wise Son and Tech-9 have returned from their military tours in Afghanistan—and life in Dakota City could not be more different. While Icon and Rocket have been busy cleaning up the streets, Bang Babies have been forming rival gang factions. With Holocaust’s influence—and super-powered army—growing, who will look out for the people of Paris Island when the capes aren’t watching? What secrets do Wise and Tech hide from their time overseas? As the struggle for power on the chaotic streets spills into war…who will emerge victorious as the new kingpin of Paris Island?
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Nocterra’ #10 features worldbuilding and sci-fi style

The crew is heading to Florida in Nocterra #10, and given the state of Florida today one can imagine it’s not great when the sun is blotted out either. Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel continue their series where the sky is dark and most living things have been turned into monstrous Shades. Our heroes are heading to one of the brightest places left on the planet and they’ve got Blacktop Bill tied up and ready as a secret weapon.
FLORIDA STATE
aiptcomics

‘Mighty Marvel Masterworks: The Avengers Vol. 2: The Old Order Changeth’ review

The Mighty Marvel Masterworks is a new line of trade paperbacks reprinting Marvel’s classic series from the start. They’re unique for two reasons: They feature covers by the incredible Michael Cho and they’re smaller in size for smaller hands. The kid-friendly collections also feature a table of contents for easier reading. The latest out this week is The Avengers Vol. 2, which collects Avengers #11-20.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1

A BLOOD MOON RISES—AND ITS CONTENTS ARE BLACK, WHITE & RED! A bevy of comicdom’s finest creators put their mark upon the Fist of Khonshu in stories depicted in stark black, white and blood-red! Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo introduce the all-different Moon Knight of the future! Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés tell a Moon Knight adventure in reverse! And Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande team the white-clad crusader up with the Amazing Spider-Man for a harrowing night of adventure!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Future State: Gotham #13

The rumors regarding Bruce’s death have been greatly exaggerated! Now, despite the best efforts of the impostor, Hush, the real deal has returned with the help of Talia al Ghul. Together they must travel the world to find their son, Damian Wayne, before it’s too late! The return of Batman and Robin to Future State Gotham can’t be far behind, unless…something terrible happens first!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Naomi: Season Two #3

Naomi’s life has fallen into complete chaos over the mysteries that surround her and her origin. Dee is missing and Naomi deeply feels it has to do with her, so she teams up with Justice League legend Cyborg to work the clues left behind in the wake of his disappearance. Meanwhile, special guest star Hawkgirl harbors the secrets of Dee’s dark Thanagarian past that could threaten Naomi’s place in the JL! From the original creators of Naomi comes this all-new DC epic starring the CW’s newest sensation!
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Karmen’ review

Having made a name for himself at DC with his work on Batman, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn, Spanish artist Guillem March started off the European world of comics with stories that seem to be about young love and the destructive response that comes with it. Originally published by French publisher Dupuis in 2020, Karmen makes its western debut with Image Comics publishing all five issues, which you can now purchase in a new hardcover edition.
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy