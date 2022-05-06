ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction may cause speed bumps on lakeshore travel

By Kyle Mitchell
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — With road construction season underway in West Michigan, two major projects mean drivers headed to Tulip Time this weekend and the beach this summer could experience delays.

The multiyear project will replace I-196 between Zeeland and Hudsonville. It has ongoing lane closures. Westbound traffic is being shifted to the eastbound side of the road.

Northbound US-31 is closed from the I-196 split north to Central Avenue. Detours are in place for that route.

Construction on US-31 near the Grand River in Grand Haven will be put on hold for the summer. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the current stage of the project is scheduled to finish before Memorial Day weekend.

MDOT says these are substantial projects that are happening because of additional state and federal funding being invested in infrastructure, according to spokesperson John Richard.

“With this new influx of money, we can rebuild and replace, so it’s a big difference. These fixes will last a lot longer,” Richard said.

MDOT has an interactive construction map online where you can find construction projects throughout the state and plan your route.

