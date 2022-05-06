ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hamilton protests FIA's jewelry crackdown

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton protested the FIA’s crackdown on body piercings Friday by showing up at the Miami Grand Prix wearing every piece of jewelry he could fit on his body and suggesting he was willing to sit out races over the...

Ben Haskell
2d ago

Not an unheard of, nor unreasonable, demand from an employer. Drop the hardware, do your job and find something worthy to protest



