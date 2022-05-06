ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Land developers discover human skeletal remains in Charlotte County

By Kaitlin Knapp
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJsvG_0fVRaCl000

A land development company made a startling discovery on Friday morning. While maintaining the preserve area, they found human skeletal remains.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says the remains were discovered on the east side of the Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve in Babcock Ranch.

Multiple agencies are on scene to collect and preserve the skeletal remains. Since it's the beginning of the investigation, the person has not been identified.

The Sheriff's Office says the remains show signs of prolonged exposure to the elements.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 3

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies identify body found at Babcock/Webb wildlife area

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Richard Donovan, a 77-year-old man, suffered a cardiac episode in the Babcock/Webb Wildlife Management Area. A biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation made the grisly discovery, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived and found Donovan’s vehicle was struck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCTV

By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, state numbers show Florida had 16,623 abortions in a little more than the first three months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Development#Skeletal Remains#East Side#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy