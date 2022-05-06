ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Lake, NY

Stray voltage closes Tioga Point campground

National Grid plans to replace a service cable running under Raquette Lake next week. Photo by Mike Lynch

Cable repair may finish by 2025

The state has closed one of its campgrounds on Raquette Lake for the next three seasons for safety reasons, after people reported feeling a tingling sensation and stray voltage was detected.

National Grid spokesman Jared Paventi said people felt the electrical currents last year in the dock area at Tioga Point campground and day use area, but crews couldn’t investigate until this spring after ice-out. He didn’t know exactly when the reports occurred but said no injuries have been reported.

After looking into the matter recently, the power company determined stray voltage is coming from an underwater cable. The company plans to install a replacement next week, Paventi said. The work is scheduled to start Monday and finish Wednesday.

Paventi said this will address the stray voltage in the short term, but National Grid is working on a long-term project to address the issue.

He would not elaborate on the details of the more complex solution, other than to say it is in the planning stage and will require extensive permitting. He said the work is expected to take until 2025 but they are trying to expedite the project to finish earlier.

“We are working closely with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Public Service, as well as the town of Long Lake on the matter,” Paventi said.

Tioga Point state campground is a boat-access site on the eastern side of Raquette Lake. It contains 15 lean-tos and 10 tent sites, but doesn’t have potable water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKxTI_0fVRZvvS00
This state Department of Environmental Conservation map of Raquette Lake shows the location of Tioga Point state campground on the eastern side.

The DEC said it closed Tioga Point out of “an abundance of caution to protect public safety due to safety issues related to the cables.”

Paventi said the town of Long Lake, where Raquette Lake is located, has alerted residents to next week’s work and are strongly discouraging boaters from going on the lake during that time to prevent wakes and waves as the team completes the repairs.

National Grid customers on the lake north of Woods Point will experience a power outage of four to six hours at the end of this project. National Grid plans to communicate the timing of the outage directly with customers when it is scheduled.

Herbicide wins last approval for use in Lake George

Application set for June, despite opposition from two commissioners and public. Lake George Park officials will move forward with a plan to combat invasive Eurasian watermilfoil with an aquatic herbicide, overruling public concerns about potential long term harms to human health and the lake ecosystem. Lake George Park commissioners on...
Calls for salt-free roads

Task force hears from property owners at meeting in Lake Placid. After closing on a property on Upper St. Regis Lake last year, John Donovan noticed the trees on the property were not healthy. Well tests revealed an ugly truth about some Adirondack dream homes. "Not only was the water...
Power though the park

$4 billion transmission line to drop into Lake Champlain. The large boats will prowl Lake Champlain all day and all night for five months. Barges up to 300 feet long and 90 feet across will carry 12 miles of spooled electrical cable, navigation equipment, a tall crane and a specialized crew. They will drop the cable 4 feet deep in their wake and cover 2 miles a day. The underwater installation will stir up sediment, displace bottom-dwelling creatures and alter the lake's ecology.
Medical Alert: Adirondacks

Health care providers explore options to meet needs of park population that includes growing number of part-time residents. In Old Forge, which has a small health center, Mike Farmer has seen people show up at the visitor information center "seeking immediate medical assistance for everything from serious external bleeding to seizures to suspected heart attacks and strokes."
Large fire destroys barn in Seneca County

Junius, N.Y. — Several fire departments were called to a large barn fire in the town of Junius Saturday, outside Waterloo. Billows of smoke were seen emerging from the now destroyed barn on Burgess Road. The Junius Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by several crews to put out the...
DETOUR: Popular Oneida County Bridge Being Replaced, Closed Until Fall

You may need to find another way to home or work in Oneida County this summer. A bridge more than 20,000 drivers travel over every day is being replaced. The New York State Thruway Authority announced the start of a $5.2 million bridge replacement project in Oneida County. The Judd Road bridge over I-90 in the Town of Whitestown will be torn down and replaced with a new structure.
Ferry company scraps historic boat

Double-decker boat was used on scenic Port Kent crossing, which remains closed for now. The venerable double-deck Lake Champlain ferry Adirondack was cut up for scrap last week, ending 109 years of nautical history and a more recent debate over the boat's suitability as a submerged relic. "We are...
A backcountry education

Reflecting on lessons learned from summer trail work. "That's where I lived last summer," says my friend Roan, pointing out the car window toward a wooden platform poking from the snow in Keene Valley as we drove to climb Roaring Brook Falls in the winter of 2019. He...
Feeling burned by village, owners close Clinton eatery

CLINTON — A restaurant slinging homemade butters and gourmet grilled cheeses has abruptly closed its primary location in Clinton after the owners said they felt unwelcome in the village. The Compound, run by owners Anna and Sharrone Sofer, was once one of "Clinton's starlets" receiving many praises, Sharrone said....
Moose On Loose In Capital District

Officials are warning the public after several moose sightings in Schenectady County, CBS6 in Albany reports.The animal has been spotted multiple times along the Mohawk River, including the area of Providence and Hillside avenues in Niskayuna, the outlet reports.Residents are warned not to feed or …
Sustainable trails, thoughtful designs

A look at efforts to build lasting routes in Whites, Adks. Ally Scholtz stood on a ledge, looking out at the Crawford Path and Presidential Range in the direction of New Hampshire's Mount Washington, the Northeast's highest peak at 6,288-feet. She had just hiked the trail up 4,310-foot...
Audit: DEC fails to monitor forest tax breaks

Thousands in reductions went to ineligible properties. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is failing to monitor private forest owners receiving special tax breaks, many of whom are in the Adirondack Park, according to a new audit by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. The DEC agreed with most of...
ASK A SCIENTIST: Adirondack lakes survey

Syracuse University Professor Charles Driscoll looks back on landmark study, ahead to renewed efforts to fund another. A: It was an unprecedented survey, a huge number of lakes, about half the number of lakes in the Adirondacks. It was a great project to characterize the resource, and particularly to look at the impacts of acid rain. Resulting from that, the Adirondacks became the poster child for acid rain impacts in North America, because of the severity, and the sensitivity of the region, the severity of the air pollution impacts. It was also an important body of work, because it helped characterize the lake resources in the Adirondacks. It was also good for an understanding of the system and the types of fish that were there and water quality conditions.
Encon officer rescues majestic bald eagle in Newburgh

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A majestic, mature bald eagle was rescued by a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Officer earlier this week. The local DEC officer received a report of an eagle that was lethargic and appeared to be unable to fly near Old Balmville Road in the Town of Newburgh on Wednesday.
A place worth celebrating

Hope you enjoyed our "signs of spring" gallery! Here's one from this week's April snowstorm:. The Adirondack Explorer is a nonprofit magazine covering the Adirondack Park's environment, recreation and communities. Make a tax-deductible donation to the Adirondack Explorer today and help us tell the stories that...
