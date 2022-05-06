Here are some Manistee residents raising money for Ukraine

NU2U resale shop is planning to host a donation drive for the Slavic Evangical Church in Traverse City. There is currently no cut off date for donations. (Jeff Zide/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — As the war in Ukraine is now in its second month, since the Russian Invasion, humanitarian efforts to assist refugees in neighboring countries like Poland and Romania have come in from across the nation and across the world.

Manistee as a community has also contributed to helping Ukraine. A local couple and some stores have been raising money for Ukraine — and they are not the only ones.

Here are some Manistee County stores, individuals and organizations raising money for Ukraine:

NU2U

NU2U in Manistee has already been inundated with clothes and other items from a donation drive last month for the Slavic Evangelical Church in Traverse City. It will be doing another one this month. The donations list that the church is asking for includes the following:

• Blankets

• Bedding

• Pillows and sheets

• Towels

• Ready to eat meals

• Toiletries for children and adults

• Hygiene items for women

• Stationery items; and

• Diapers for children and adults.

Items can be dropped off at NU2U at 353 River St. from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

GoFundMe

Cynthia and Phillip Knapp, who both live in Manistee Township were scheduled to arrive in Ukraine on May 2, have a GoFundMe.

Cynthia Knapp, who's a retired emergency physician has a GoFundMe called Medication for Ukraine.

"My husband and I are going to Boratyn Poland. This is 12 miles from the Ukraine border. We are working on a building to house 250 refugees. My husband is building a daycare and more housing units in the building. We are working for free and have paid for our flight over, car rental and stay at an Airbnb," Cynthia Knapp wrote the following on her GoFundMe page.

Knapp gave a list of donations that she is asking for:

"What we need money for is medicine and sanitary products. At the broader crossing, there are medical camps, I will be working at one of the camps and at the refugee housing. The medical sites have a need for antibiotics for children and adult medications for high blood pressure and chronic diseases. I am going to buy diapers: adults and babies, sanitary pads, wet wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste in Warsaw. I am taking medicine and medical supplies with me. Any help would be appreciated," Knapp wrote.

The GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/medication-for-ukraine .

A separate go fund called the Durrett-Davies Ukrainian Refugee Childcare Project, for Philip Knapp can be found at gofundme.com/f/Charles-Durrett-housing-for-Ukrainian-refugees.