15-Year-Old Caught With Loaded Firearm In Springfield, Police Say

The gun police recovered. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A 15-year-old Western Massachusetts boy was arrested after he was allegedly caught carrying a loaded firearm.

The arrest took place in Hampden County in Springfield around 7 p.m., Thursday, May 5 on Walnut Street.

The teen was arrested after Springfield detectives received information that he was currently in possession of a firearm in a parking lot on the 400 block of Walnut Street, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department.

Detectives approached a group of four teens, including the suspect, who was detained, Walsh said.

During a search, detectives recovered a firearm from inside a chest pack the teen was wearing and placed the juvenile under arrest, Walsh added.

Due to his age, the teen's name is not being released.

