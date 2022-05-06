ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

15-Year-Old Caught With Loaded Firearm In Springfield, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5dyz_0fVRZ8CS00
The gun police recovered. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A 15-year-old Western Massachusetts boy was arrested after he was allegedly caught carrying a loaded firearm.

The arrest took place in Hampden County in Springfield around 7 p.m., Thursday, May 5 on Walnut Street.

The teen was arrested after Springfield detectives received information that he was currently in possession of a firearm in a parking lot on the 400 block of Walnut Street, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department.

Detectives approached a group of four teens, including the suspect, who was detained, Walsh said.

During a search, detectives recovered a firearm from inside a chest pack the teen was wearing and placed the juvenile under arrest, Walsh added.

Due to his age, the teen's name is not being released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Nine Illegal Firearms, Heroin Seized In Newark Busts: Police

Seven people were arrested and nine illegal firearms were seized in four days in an ongoing gun operation in Newark, authorities said.The nine illegal handguns, recovered since Friday, April 29, bring the city's total gun recoveries in 2022 to 251 — a 54 percent increase over the same period a year…
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Hampden County, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Who Strangled GF With Power Cord, Buried Her Body Learns Her Fate

A New Jersey woman who killed her girlfriend by strangling her with a power cord then buried her body in the backyard has learned her fate. Jennifer Sweeney, 38, of Tinton Falls, was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 41-year-old Tyrita Julius in 2015, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Saturday, May 7. She won't be eligible for parole until she is 100 years old.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
268K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy