Oliveira stripped of UFC lightweight title after weight miss

May 6 (Reuters) - Charles Oliveira has been stripped of the UFC lightweight title after missing weight ahead of his title fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in Phoenix on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Brazilian made repeated attempts to hit the 155-pound mark but came in half a pound over the lightweight limit, with the UFC subsequently announcing that the title would be vacated and that Oliveira would not be eligible to reclaim the title with a win on Saturday.

American Gaethje, who lost a previous lightweight title fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2020, made weight and will be crowned champion as he will be credited with a win over Oliveira.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor

