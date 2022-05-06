ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Oliveira stripped of UFC lightweight title after weight miss

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cScB_0fVRZ5YH00

May 6 (Reuters) - Charles Oliveira has been stripped of the UFC lightweight title after missing weight ahead of his title fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in Phoenix on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Brazilian made repeated attempts to hit the 155-pound mark but came in half a pound over the lightweight limit, with the UFC subsequently announcing that the title would be vacated and that Oliveira would not be eligible to reclaim the title with a win on Saturday.

American Gaethje, who lost a previous lightweight title fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2020, made weight and will be crowned champion as he will be credited with a win over Oliveira.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Charles Oliveira
Popculture

Man Punched Multiple Times by Mike Tyson Makes Big Legal Move

The man who was punched multiple times by Mike Tyson is getting ready to take legal action. According to TMZ Sports, Melvin Townsend III hired a lawyer shortly after the attack, which happened on an airplane in San Francisco. The lawyer, Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, told TMZ Sports, "Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial."
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Combat#Ufc 274#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Watch: Female Fan Rushes Octagon At UFC 274, Instantly Regrets It

An overzealous female fan stormed the Octagon during Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view and instantly regretted it. After missing weight and then losing to Piera Rodriguez at last month’s UFC 273, strawweight Kay Hansen was granted her walking papers from the premier MMA organization. Some fans may have thought,...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Video | Fan attempts to scale the cage at UFC 274, gets thrown to the ground by security

A fight fan tried to get into the Octagon at UFC 274 but it did not end well for her. After Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, and the highlight was playing on the jumbotron, a fan jumped out of her first-row seat to run towards the Octagon. At first, it looked like she planned it perfectly as she was right behind people making their way to the Octagon, but once a security guard saw her make the leap she was thrown to the ground.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Justin Gaethje reacts following submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

Justin Gaethje has sent out a brief message of gratitude after falling short against Charles Oliveira. Last night (May 7), UFC 274 took place inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. In the main event, Oliveira and Gaethje collide. Ahead of the bout, Oliveira missed weight, which meant only Gaethje could walk out of UFC 274 with the 155-pound gold if he emerged victorious.
PHOENIX, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in on Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

UFC Hall of Fame inductee Khabib Nurmagomedov wants the world’s top MMA promotion to cut to the chase with Islam Makhachev. On May 7, Charles Oliveira went one-on-one with Justin Gaethje. The bout headlined UFC 274. Oliveira was stripped of the UFC Lightweight Championship due to tipping the scales half a pound over the limit. Had Gaethje defeated “do Bronx,” he would’ve been recognized as the 155-pound titleholder.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Injury At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE announced that Charlotte Flair has suffered a, “fracture of the radius” during her I Quit match against Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the former UFC star on the show. She uttered the words, “I Quit,” after Ronda locked in an armbar on Charlotte Flair inside a chair. Despite a valiant effort throughout the bout, that was enough to force her to quit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Reuters

Reuters

429K+
Followers
325K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy