Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker is facing multiple misdemeanor charges, more

By Melissa Cáceres
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1yYT_0fVRZ3mp00

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers:

https://embed.acast.com/39172bfa-756f-5894-bd86-2d38a6b6bda2/62756bee9828fb0014c5dcb1?accentColor=fff&bgColor=000&font-family=proxima%20nova&logo=false&secondaryColor=f7cb00

We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Senior Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip.

Page Six

Page Six

