1 dead, 1 in hospital with serious injuries after crash in Denton, troopers say

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Denton on Friday, according to State Highway Patrol.

Two pickup trucks, a Chevrolet and a Nissan, were going north on NC 109 at Snyder Station Road around 1:21 p.m.

The Chevrolet was in front of the Nissan and reportedly tried to make a u-turn in the intersection.

The Nissan then crashed into the Chevrolet, and the driver of the Nissan was fatally wounded.

The driver of the Nissan died on the scene, and the driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road is still closed while troopers investigate.

