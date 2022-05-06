ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennDOT plans for nightwork for Centre County intersection project

By Jared Weaver
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update for its $5 million Route 26/Route 45 intersection improvement project in Centre County.

For May 9 nightwork is tentatively scheduled in order to move an existing utility line and there will be lane closures of the temporary new road with being enforced by flaggers. Message boards will be placed to alert drivers to the work zone. PennDOT said that the work is expected to only last for a short time but with rain in the forecast the work may have to be put off for a later date.

Former National Guard Armory being turned into a dining destination

The new temporary road going through the work zone has been put in place for drivers on Route 26. While for those traveling on Route 45 lane shifts depend on work activity. PennDOT wants to remind motorists that the lane widths through the work zone will be reduced to 10 feet.

A concrete bridge will be replaced with a single-span box beam bridge. Overall work on the project to improve traffic flow includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor and PennDOT anticipates work to be completed by mid-November.

