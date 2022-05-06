Kansas Children’s Discovery Center shows fun spring, Mother’s Day experiment
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center stopped by 27 News Friday morning to show us a fun experiment you can do at home with the kids for spring or Mother’s Day.
For more information on the discovery center, click here .Last day to grab $10K gift card in Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0