ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Belton High releases safety, emotional support plan for return to school

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnljD_0fVRW1d400

In preparation for resuming school on Monday, Belton High School released a plan to ensure safety and emotional support for students and staff.

The school was closed following a student's death after he was stabbed by a classmate in an on-campus bathroom Tuesday. The school said enhancing adult presence bring comfort to students, staff, and parents following the incident.

As part of its safety plan, the high school will increase law enforcement officers inside and outside campus, assign additional staff to common areas for supervision during passing periods as well as before and after school, assign staff to monitor restrooms, revise pass systems for classrooms, and have the Fort Hood Adopt-A- Unit on hand for support.

"All students will report to 1st period when they arrive to campus- Grab and Go breakfast will be available," said Belton ISD.

The school said a counseling team will be available for students and staff who need support. Additionally, therapy dogs will be available on campus for students.

"The emotional well-being of our kids is heavy on our minds," said Belton ISD. "We have a system in place for teachers to send students to the counselors as needed. Please feel free to contact your child's counselor if you need additional assistance."

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Belton High School plans on resuming classes on Monday May 9th

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton High School will remain closed on Friday as the Tiger community continues to grieve Tuesday’s tragic situation. This decision is based on feedback from students, staff, and parents. The school will resume normal operations on Monday, May 9.  “We know that schools can’t function if students and staff don’t […]
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Hood, TX
City
Belton, TX
City
Comfort, TX
Local
Texas Education
Belton, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotional Support#Highschool#Belton High School#Belton Isd
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy