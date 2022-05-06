Belton High releases safety, emotional support plan for return to school

In preparation for resuming school on Monday, Belton High School released a plan to ensure safety and emotional support for students and staff.

The school was closed following a student's death after he was stabbed by a classmate in an on-campus bathroom Tuesday. The school said enhancing adult presence bring comfort to students, staff, and parents following the incident.

As part of its safety plan, the high school will increase law enforcement officers inside and outside campus, assign additional staff to common areas for supervision during passing periods as well as before and after school, assign staff to monitor restrooms, revise pass systems for classrooms, and have the Fort Hood Adopt-A- Unit on hand for support.

"All students will report to 1st period when they arrive to campus- Grab and Go breakfast will be available," said Belton ISD.

The school said a counseling team will be available for students and staff who need support. Additionally, therapy dogs will be available on campus for students.

"The emotional well-being of our kids is heavy on our minds," said Belton ISD. "We have a system in place for teachers to send students to the counselors as needed. Please feel free to contact your child's counselor if you need additional assistance."