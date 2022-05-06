Where the Longhorns land in CBS Sports' post-spring top 25 rankings

While the 2021 season was unbearable to watch at times for Texas, there is a firm belief across the country that 2022 will be different.

This doesn’t mean that Texas will be fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but they do have a chance to contend in the Big 12 and fight for a New Year’s Six bowl game. Multiple outlets are high on the Longhorns after spring due to all the transfers Texas brought in.

Similar to 247Sports, CBS Sports also released their post-spring top 25 rankings, and Texas landed at No. 17. They are ranked above teams such as Oregon, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma State while below USC, Tennessee, and Michigan State.

Here is their reasoning behind the No. 17 ranking even after the dreadful 2021 season.

A disappointing 5-7 debut for Steve Sarkisian included a loss to Kansas. The Longhorns must start fast and they must be entertaining. An explosive offense should take care of the latter. Ohio State transfer QB Quinn Ewers, WR Xavier Worthy and the return of RB Bijan Robinson will make the ‘Horns fun to watch.

The offense for Texas will certainly be key, as the defense looks roughly the same and based on reports still struggles to generate a pass rush. This Texas team may be very similar to the Oklahoma teams of the past few seasons, that saw a dominant offense carrying an average to below average defense.

Luckily for the Longhorns, there are still a few transfers in the portal that could give a boost to the defense should they choose to pursue, but they will need to move fast.

