WWE News: Drew McIntyre Shares Mental Health Story, The Anoa’i Dynasty Explored, Ric Flair Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE's WrestleMania Backlash against Seth Rollins, the opponent he faced in his shocking WWE Return at WrestleMania. The two tore the house down and started off Backlash in style, and it's going to be difficult for any match on the card to top it. It did take a physical toll on Rhodes, as you can witness firsthand in a new photo shared on Twitter. The photo, which you can see below, shows Rhodes' back and face, and his back looks pretty rough after the back and forth with Rollins. You can check out the post below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO