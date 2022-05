By now, I'm sure you've heard about the dire lack of qualified teachers in schools across the state. Almost every single school in Louisiana is searching for educators and faculty to round out their staffing needs, and they're coming up short. Several plans have been crafted to address this critical shortage. By far the most promising seems to be tapping a pool of trained and experienced educators that already live in Louisiana: Retired teachers.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO