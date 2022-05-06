ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week – April 27 – May 4

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy week in sports as plenty of action unfolded on the diamond and the tennis courts. Here’s a look at the top five plays of the week:

HM: Brown blanks USF – Augustana’s Tanner Brown

The first honorable mention goes to Augustana’s Tanner Brown who allowed no runs on just two hits, while striking out 13 in 6.1 innings of work. Brown is now 7-0 on the season as Augie earned the 2-0 win over USF.

HM: Bowlin makes a dive – St. Cloud State’s Brooke Bowlin

The final honorable mention goes to St. Cloud State’s Brooke Bowlin who makes a sensational diving catch to rob an Augustana player of the hit. The Huskies would split the double header with Augie.

#5: Beazley extends school record – SDSU’s Drew Beazley

The number five play of the week comes from SDSU’s Drew Beazley who launches a two run homerun to left field. That extends the Jackrabbits record of homering in 17 consecutive games. SDSU would fall to NDSU, 8-3.

#4: Augie claims NSIC Regular Season title – Augustana Softball

The fourth best moment of the week goes to the Augustana softball team. The Vikings defeated St. Cloud State, 3-2 to claim the 2022 NSIC Regular Season title. Augie went 27-3 in conference play.

#3: Gohl goes through the legs – Lincoln’s Gage Gohl

Checking in at number three is a great play by Lincoln’s Gage Gohl who runs back and then hits the ball through his legs to keep the play alive. Gohl would lose the point, but he’d go on to win the match.

#2: George steals a hit – SDSU’s Henry George

The runner-up play of the week features a great catch by SDSU’s Henry George who ranges back and then makes the diving catch for the out. Despite his effort, the Jacks would fall to NDSU, 8-3.

#1: Kniesche strikes out 20 – SDSU’s Tori Kniesche

The top play of the week goes to SDSU’s Tori Kniesche who threw a no-hitter against St. Thomas. She would strike out 20 of a possible 21 hitters. SDSU picked up a 5-0 win over the Tommies.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a top play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.

Community Policy