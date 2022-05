Athletes from Vidalia, Ferriday, AC and Cathedral competed at state track meets this weekend. In Baton Rouge, Vidalia jumper Chris Brooks finished fifth in the high jump with a height of six feet. Viking sprinter Jalin Moody finished third in the 100m and 200m dash with a time of 11.06 and 22.50.

FERRIDAY, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO