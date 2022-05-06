ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Policy Institute’s Business Workforce Calculator quantifies economic impact of child care crisis on Louisiana businesses

By BIZ Magazine
bizmagsb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – Today, the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children (LPIC), in partnership with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the Louisiana Early Childhood Business Roundtable, announced the launch of the Business Workforce Calculator, an interactive tool to help businesses quantify the financial...

GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Wyoming News

Federal water projects including in Wyo. get $240M investment

WASHINGTON — The federal government has picked 46 water projects in 11 states to fund with a total of about $240 million for infrastructure repairs this fiscal year. The work includes one project in Wyoming. On Monday, the Department of the Interior announced this batch of money and that it is coming from the infrastructure law. The program, via the Bureau of Reclamation, "includes significant repairs on canal linings, dam spillways and water pipeline replacements," said a news release. ...
WYOMING STATE

